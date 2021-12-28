People Have the Power : Poet Singer Patti Smith Awarded Key to New York City

Legendary poet, singer, author and activist Patti Smith has been awarded a key to New York City. Smith’s music has inspired countless bands and helped earn her the title of the queen of punk. Her song “People Have the Power” has become an anthem at protests across the globe. Patti Smith has also been a longtime activist, performing regularly at antiwar rallies and political benefits. She gave an emotional acceptance speech during a ceremony Monday with outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. We also air a clip of her live performance with singer Michael Stipe at Democracy Now!’s 20th anniversary celebration in 2016.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/28/patti_smith_receives_key_to_nyc