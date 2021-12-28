People Have the Power : Poet Singer Patti Smith Awarded Key to New York City

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Legendary poet, singer, author and activist Patti Smith has been awarded a key to New York City. Smith’s music has inspired countless bands and helped earn her the title of the queen of punk. Her song “People Have the Power” has become an anthem at protests across the globe. Patti Smith has also been a longtime activist, performing regularly at antiwar rallies and political benefits. She gave an emotional acceptance speech during a ceremony Monday with outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. We also air a clip of her live performance with singer Michael Stipe at Democracy Now!’s 20th anniversary celebration in 2016.
Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/28/patti_smith_receives_key_to_nyc
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee