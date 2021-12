Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 12:03 Hits: 6

The Prosecutor-General's Office of Bosnia-Herzegovina says it has filed an indictment against Novica Tripkovic for crimes against humanity in the eastern town of Foca during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bosnia-war-crimes-foca-indictment/31628024.html