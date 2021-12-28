Swing voters are not pleased with GOP opposition toward the Jan. 6 committee

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 14:07 Hits: 4

Republican lawmakers' opposition toward the Jan. 6 committee is not helping them to win over swing voters which could be problematic for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

According to a new analysis published by The Bulwark, swing voters are not pleased with the criticism toward the House Select Committee. On December 14, 13 voters —including four Republicans, three Independents, and six Democrats— in key swing states participated in two different focus groups online.

The voters reportedly made it clear that they were concerned about the investigative work being done by the House Select Committee although they may not pay close attention to the developments on a day-to-day basis.

Multiple voters also weighed in with their concerns about the Republican opposition. Out of all of the respondents, only one person said that they believed the committee was a waste of resources.

Per The Bulwark:

“People need to be held accountable. That was a terrible day in our history,” said Sherrie, 64, from Pewaukee, Wisc.

“[Trump] wants to run again for president, so I think it’s important for us to know the facts,” added Kathleen, 48, from Casselberry, Fla.

“I think that it’s important to know why this really happened in order to keep it from happening again,” said Alisa, 41, from Ariz.

The group also offered their take on those who refuse to comply with the committee's request for documents and testimonies. “If nothing happens to them, people are just going to keep on doing it. They need to be responsible for their actions,” said Alicia, 36, from Burnsville, Minn.

In addition to their views on the committee, they also discussed a number of Republican lawmakers who have criticized the committee. Those lawmakers include Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

When respondents discussed the top Republican lawmakers who were allegedly involved in the efforts to overturn the presidential election, many were only able to identify two out of five presented. Greene also became a topic of discussion as respondents criticized the controversial lawmaker.

"She’s the first openly QAnon-supporting person in Congress,” said Michael, 29, from Doral, Fla.

“She’s from Florida, and she’s the one who was going after that kid in college, harassing him over gun rights,” added Linda, 62, from Levittown, Penn. Another respondent also weighed in simply describing her as a "whack job."

Respondents were also critical of the holiday photos recently posted by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

