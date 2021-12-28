HuffPo's Ryan Reilly torches Marjorie Taylor Greene for defending on Capitol rioter

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 3

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently took to social media in an attempt to gain public support for an incarcerated man who allegedly participated in Capitol rioter but things didn't exactly go as she may have planned.

Ryan Reilly was quick to fire back at the controversial lawmaker. It all began on Monday, December 27, when the Georgia lawmaker tweeted about Jan. 6 riot suspect Chris Quaglin offering details about his current condition and health in the wake of him testing positive for COVID.

"Pretrial J6 defendant Chris Quaglin lost 10 pounds in 10 days in Northern Neck & is in solitary confinement," Greene tweeted. "He has celiac disease & is given a gluten-laden diet daily. He’s being denied medical treatment and is gravely ill. He also tested COVID+ today."

She added, “Again this man in being held PRETRIAL in solitary confinement with serious medical conditions and no treatment. He didn’t kill or rape anyone, hurt children, run over people in a Christmas parade, or illegally invade our border. He rioted on J6 and deserves justice not torture.”

Shortly after Greene shared her series of tweets, Reilly chimed in to criticize the lawmaker. In a series of tweets, Reilly offered details about the case against Quaglin for his alleged involvement in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. According to Reilly, there is even footage of Quaglin assaulting a police officer amid the Jan. 6 riots.

"'I got 3 cans of bear spray,” said Chris Quaglin, who used the name "Chris Trump", who was caught on camera multiple times assaulting members of law enforcement on Jan. 6. According to the feds, Quaglin is also said to have sprayed a Washington, D.C., police officer "'directly into the face' while wearing a 'MAGA' hoodie."

While he did acknowledge the concern about Quaglin's gluten intolerance, he also argued that it is not a justifiable reason for him to be released from jail. He also criticized right-wing lawmakers like Greene who have had no qualms about associating themselves with Capitol rioters.

"Any pretrial detainee or prisoner with a gluten intolerance should be appropriately fed, but it’s remarkable to see how willing far-right politicians have been to associate themselves with Capitol rioters caught on camera viciously assaulting cops on Jan. 6," Reilly wrote.













