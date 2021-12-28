The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Israeli Missile Attack Targets Syrian Seaport

A fresh Israeli missile attack targeted the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia early Tuesday, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The Israelis fired their missiles from the Mediterranean against the commercial port of Latakia, hitting the container terminal and igniting a fire, SANA quoted a military statement as saying.

Some of the containers hit by Israeli missiles in Latakia port appeared to contain explosive material as there were secondary explosions after Delilah cruise missiles hit them.

The attack caused big damage as firefighters are working to put out the fire. It is the second such attack on the port this month. The previous one was reported on Dec. 7.

"Today's attack represents an act of war against Syria's infrastructure," Italian outlet Parliamo di News commented, adding that it will be important to verify what Russia's reaction will be. To date, this "Syria's ally has never shown its willingness to react directly to Israeli attacks."

Israel usually fires missiles on Syria on the pretext that it targets positions of the Iranian-backed militia, mainly those affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

"Since the beginning of the Syrian Civil War in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory," outlet DW recalled, adding that "Syria and Israel have been embroiled in a territorial dispute over the Golan Heights since 1967."

