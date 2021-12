Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 14:54 Hits: 3

The younger brother of the late Argentine football legend has passed away just over a year after his sibling. Italian news reports gave a heart attack as the cause of his death.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/diego-maradona-s-brother-hugo-dies-at-52/a-60278429?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf