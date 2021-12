Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 15:05 Hits: 1

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia's Supreme Court has dismissed a legal challenge to President Adama Barrow's recent election victory, ruling that its proponents had not followed proper procedure in filing it, court documents showed on Tuesday. Read full story

