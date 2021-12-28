His Spirit Reflected a Giant : Mumia Abu-Jamal Remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu's Visit on Death Row

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:53 Hits: 2

Mumia Abu-Jamal remembers South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90. Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting to end apartheid in South Africa. In 2007, Tutu visited Mumia when he was still on death row. “His spirit reflected a giant,” says Abu-Jamal. “He struggled for change with his prophetic voice, his sweet humor, his deep love and his boundless sense of compassion.”

