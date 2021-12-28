The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

His Spirit Reflected a Giant : Mumia Abu-Jamal Remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu's Visit on Death Row

Mumia Abu-Jamal remembers South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90. Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting to end apartheid in South Africa. In 2007, Tutu visited Mumia when he was still on death row. “His spirit reflected a giant,” says Abu-Jamal. “He struggled for change with his prophetic voice, his sweet humor, his deep love and his boundless sense of compassion.”

