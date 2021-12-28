Rand Paul: Democrats 'steal' elections by 'convincing potential voters' in a 'legally valid way'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 00:50 Hits: 6

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday accused Democrats of stealing elections by using completely legal methods of registering and convincing potential Democratic voters to support them.

Writing on Twitter, Paul linked to an article published by The American Conservative that detailed how Democrats flipped Wisconsin back to their side in the 2020 presidential election after narrowly losing it to former President Donald Trump in 2016.

"How to steal an election," Paul commented, before quoting from the article that Democrats' plans involved "seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results."

Paul's complaints about Democrats using legally valid methods to win elections drew immediate hackles from some of his Twitter followers.

"Convincing potential voters to cast legal ballots is the how you win elections in a democracy," commented CNN reporter John Harwood.

"They really believe it's a scandal to help legal voters who might oppose them to participate in democracy," wrote Georgetown University political scientist Donald Moynihan.

"This is what we call— wait for it— voting," replied Georgia State Law professor Anthony Michael KreisAnthony Michael Kreis.

