Russia Won’t Turn Into a Fortress Because of Western Sanctions

In an interview for the Solovyov Live YouTube channel, Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, declared that Russia's leadership would not consider as a possibility to turn the country into a "besieged fortress" because of the continued threats from Western sanctions.

The minister said, "will we become a "besieged fortress"? I am sure that this is not part of the plans of the Russian leadership. Absolutely."



Adding that "the President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] constantly voices, in particular in his last speeches, at his big press conference, his commitment to expanding opportunities for the free development of society, for democratic principles."

Minister Lavrov declares that if the sanctions from the West continue to exacerbate, Russia would answer, on what he highlighted that the country is still avoiding that situation. "I am convinced that even if this scenario, which is fantastic for me, comes true, we will find an answer," he said.

According to the Minister, some politicians consider imposing sanctions on Russia useless. He made it clear that Russia will never change its beliefs to please its Western colleagues.

"In case someone has not yet understood it yet - every day Russia proves its ability to solve any problems, and it will not change its way of life, its beliefs, just because the West got angry and closed some technologies there," noted Lavrov.

