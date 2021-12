Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 07:42 Hits: 2

KLANG: Politicians and those linked to political parties will no longer be able to teach or preach on matters related to Islam in Selangor, says Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/28/those-linked-to-politics-can-no-longer-preach-on-islam-in-selangor-from-friday-says-mais-chief