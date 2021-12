JOHOR BARU: Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zakarshi urges Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to carry out a thorough investigation on the allegations made by Prof Dr Edmund Terence Gomez against a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) top official. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/28/umno-council-member-urges-pm-to-investigate-claims-made-by-prof-gomez-against-macc-top-official