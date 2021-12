Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 08:28 Hits: 2

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has detained two allies of jailed Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny, a prominent opposition activist said on Tuesday, adding that they could face extremism charges that carry lengthy prison terms. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/28/russia-detains-two-allies-of-opposition-leader-navalny