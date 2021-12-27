The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I’ve been detained for months, like a prisoner,’ says African migrant in Lithuania

‘I’ve been detained for months, like a prisoner,’ says African migrant in Lithuania More than 4,200 migrants, the majority from Iraq, crossed from Belarus into Lithuania illegally in 2021, an unprecedented situation in this small European Union country. Lithuanian authorities have sent migrants to hastily built reception centres, where many of them remain in limbo. That’s the case for our Observer, who wanted to let the world know about his situation.

