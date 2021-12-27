‘I’ve been detained for months, like a prisoner,’ says African migrant in Lithuania

Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 16:23 Hits: 1

More than 4,200 migrants, the majority from Iraq, crossed from Belarus into Lithuania illegally in 2021, an unprecedented situation in this small European Union country. Lithuanian authorities have sent migrants to hastily built reception centres, where many of them remain in limbo. That’s the case for our Observer, who wanted to let the world know about his situation.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20211227-lithuania-belarus-migrants-limbo-african-migrant-detained-prisoner