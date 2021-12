Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 18:37 Hits: 1

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Monday that in response to a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the government was narrowing the delay for a third booster shot to three months from four, but there would be no curfew for New Year's Eve.

