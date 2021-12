Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

KOTA KINABALU: The state Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has been directed to ensure that all monsoon drains in Sabah’s east coast are clogged-free and capable of efficiently channelling rainwater away from towns. Read full story

