Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 15:39 Hits: 1

ROME (Reuters) - Health experts urged the Italian government on Monday to relax COVID-19 quarantine rules, saying that the country otherwise risked paralysis as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/27/health-experts-say-italy-faces-paralysis-under-quarantine-rules