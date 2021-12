Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 19:32 Hits: 1

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called on Monday for an "urgent" national dialog on decentralization to reach an understanding on a much-needed economic recovery plan. Read full story

