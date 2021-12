Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 10:39 Hits: 0

South Africa's anti-apartheid leader will be rightly remembered for his place beside Nelson Mandela in the decades-long fight for racial equality and justice in South Africa. But he touched people’s lives in many other ways, not least by speaking out against child marriage.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/desmond-tutu-invaluable-work-since-apartheid-by-mabel-v-oranje-2021-12