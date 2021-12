Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 16:29 Hits: 1

During the HIV/AIDS epidemic a generation ago, African countries were priced out of lifesaving drugs by pharmaceutical firms that prioritized profits over lives. If rich countries had learned the lessons of that historic injustice, the world might be celebrating the end of COVID-19, rather than bracing ourselves for another wave.

