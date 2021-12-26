The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tatar Catholics Celebrate Christmas

Tatar Catholics Celebrate Christmas Like their coreligionists elsewhere, Roman Catholics in Russia's Tatarstan region also celebrated Christmas midnight Mass on the night of December 24-25. Dozens attended the service at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in the region's capital, Kazan. Tatarstan is predominantly Muslim and Orthodox Christian, but some 1,000 Catholics also live there, too, including students from abroad.

