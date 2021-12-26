'Jared from Oregon' claims his vulgar Christmas Eve insult to Joe Biden was just a joke

Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 12:28 Hits: 1

Jared Schmeck is not impressed with the backlash he's received after insulting President Joe Biden on Christmas Eve.

During a phone call with the Santa tracker, Schmeck said, "Let's go, Brandon" which has become GOP code for "F*ck Joe Biden."

"I mean no disrespect to him," the former Medford police officer said.

But he bristled at the backlash he received.

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” Schmeck said. “I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Lets go Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him."

Schmeck would not tell the newspaper why he resigned from the police for in 2018, but said he "stood 100% behind what I did and what I said.”

Read the full report.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/joe-from-oregon/