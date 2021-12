Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 23:11 Hits: 1

A French-Syrian man has been detained by French police on suspicion of supplying components for the manufacture of chemical weapons in Syria through his shipping company, sources briefed on the case told AFP Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211226-french-syrian-man-arrested-in-france-over-chemical-weapons-parts-in-syria