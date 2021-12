Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 20:56 Hits: 1

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels in Yemen has accused Iran and Lebanon's Tehran-backed Shi'ite militant movement Hizballah of helping the insurgents to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom.

