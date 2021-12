Category: World Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 04:31 Hits: 8

Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211227-sarah-weddington-lawyer-who-won-roe-v-wade-abortion-case-dies-at-76