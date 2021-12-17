The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

We Must See Action : Police Killings Continue as George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Languishes

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg3 ambler

The county of Williamson, Texas, has announced a settlement of $5 million in the wrongful death of Javier Ambler II in 2019. The 40-year-old Black man died after being repeatedly tased by police during a traffic stop. Police bodycam footage showed Ambler telling officers, “I have congestive heart failure,” and “I can’t breathe,” as they continued to tase him. This comes as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act languishes in Congress and activists urgently demand lawmakers to vote to stop the nationwide police killings of people of color. “We must see action,” says Benjamin Crump, attorney for Ambler’s family. “If not, don’t expect action from us to come to the polls.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/17/javier_ambler_settlement_for_wrongful_death

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version