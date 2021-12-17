We Must See Action : Police Killings Continue as George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Languishes

Category: World Published on Friday, 17 December 2021 13:27 Hits: 0

The county of Williamson, Texas, has announced a settlement of $5 million in the wrongful death of Javier Ambler II in 2019. The 40-year-old Black man died after being repeatedly tased by police during a traffic stop. Police bodycam footage showed Ambler telling officers, “I have congestive heart failure,” and “I can’t breathe,” as they continued to tase him. This comes as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act languishes in Congress and activists urgently demand lawmakers to vote to stop the nationwide police killings of people of color. “We must see action,” says Benjamin Crump, attorney for Ambler’s family. “If not, don’t expect action from us to come to the polls.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/12/17/javier_ambler_settlement_for_wrongful_death