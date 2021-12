Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 14:35 Hits: 2

Vaccination opponents and conspiracy theorists aren't just found at demonstrations — they might also join in your holiday celebrations. What should you do if a close friend of relative launches into a dubious debate?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-should-i-deal-with-conspiracy-theories-at-christmas/a-60151385?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf