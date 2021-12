Category: World Published on Friday, 24 December 2021 08:45 Hits: 2

If 2021 was the year the world ran out of everything, prospects are unlikely to change much for most of next year. So, sit back and relax on your couch and continue to perfect the art of waiting.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/2021-supply-shortages-year-of-waiting-followed-by-year-of-anxiety/a-60114707?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf