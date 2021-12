Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 23:54 Hits: 2

In his first Christmas address as president, Joe Biden heaped praise on military service members stationed around the world. "As your commander in chief, I wanted to say thank you. We're grateful for your sacrifice."

