Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 05:38 Hits: 2

Over 30 people have been killed near the Myanmar village of Mo So, with activists and local media blaming the massacre on junta troops. Two people from Save the Children remain missing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-dozens-killed-in-alleged-military-massacre/a-60257616?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf