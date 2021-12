Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 12:40 Hits: 2

Thousands of flights were called off during the long Christmas weekend as omicron gained a foothold across the globe. Meanwhile, Germany pushed back one of its vaccination targets. DW has the latest.

