Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021

Two dog owners engaged in a fight which culminated in one woman biting another in east Germany. Meanwhile, their dogs "simply looked on," police said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-woman-bites-woman-in-fight-over-dog-discipline/a-60259574?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf