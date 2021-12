Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 17:15 Hits: 4

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said new weapons export control legislation is in the works. During its last few days in power, Angela Merkel's administration approved almost €5 billion in arms sales.

