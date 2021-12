Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 19:53 Hits: 6

Desmond Tutu, a key ally to Nelson Mandela in South Africa's fight against apartheid, has died at the age of 90. World leaders remembered his role as a "moral compass" and "his great warmth and humor."

