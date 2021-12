Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 19:59 Hits: 7

Vladimir Putin's spokesman blamed human error for not inviting Novaya Gazeta journalists to the Russian president's annual press conference. The paper is under threat over its coverage of corruption and rights abuses.

