Desmond Tutu's truth commission opted for 'restorative' justice over retribution after apartheid

Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 13:49 Hits: 4

Archbishop Desmond Tutu helped preside over South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, tasked with reviewing crimes perpetrated during apartheid. Many members of the former regime who appeared before the commission received amnesty, sparking controversy among those who had lived under segregation. But Tutu was vocal in insisting that one could not think of justice as only "punitive in nature".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211226-desmond-tutu-s-truth-commission-rejected-retributive-justice-in-favour-of-healing