Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 13:59 Hits: 4

SHAH ALAM: Mosques and non-Muslim houses of worship in some areas in Selangor are now used as unofficial transit points for the collection of relief items from various parties before being distributed to flood victims. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/26/floods-mosques-temples-become-transit-points-to-store-distribute-aid