Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 14:05 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has ordered the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) of Sabah, Sarawak and Johor to immediately activate their Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/26/floods-pkob-sabah-sarawak-and-johor-must-be-activated-in-facing-possible-floods-says-nadma