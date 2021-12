Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 14:33 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: People arriving from Sabah from 11 countries will have to undergo Covid-19 mandatory quarantine with effect from Tuesday (Dec 28). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/26/covid-19-sabah-requires-people-arriving-from-11-countries-to-undergo-mandatory-quarantine