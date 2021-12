Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 14:52 Hits: 6

DENGKIL: The company wholly owned by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), Worldwide Holdings Bhd as the operator of the Dengkil Inert Waste Landfill recorded a three-fold increase in post-flood waste. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/26/floods-three-fold-increase-of-1500-tonnes-in-waste