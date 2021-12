Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 14:59 Hits: 6

KUANTAN: A man was killed after his head was believed to have been hit by a falling rock from the terrain while participating in a motorcycle convoy on the road to Fraser Hill on Saturday (Dec 25). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/26/convoy-participant-killed-by-falling-rock