Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 20:23 Hits: 6

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/27/somali-president-pm-trade-accusations-over-delays-to-ongoing-elections