Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 14:29 Hits: 4

Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Laureate, thrust the church into the forefront of South Africa’s liberation struggle, and led the commission that confronted the country's violent past. He passed on Sunday.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1226/Desmond-Tutu-Anti-apartheid-icon-and-moral-compass-for-a-nation?icid=rss