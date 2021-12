Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Activists Kumi Naidoo and Winona LaDuke on how to sustain resistance movements and secure a just economic transition.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/studio-b-unscripted/2021/12/26/indigenous-and-anti-apartheid-lessons-for-climate-justice