Anti-vaxx Chronicles: 'Purebloods' aren't seeing the results they expected

This series documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit, tracking the COVID mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. Today’s cautionary tale is Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers and her merry band of idiotic degenerates.

Wendy Rogers is that Arizona state senator who is quite possibly the most Q of all the Q elected Republicans, a champion of the Big Lie, and all around nutbag. On her Telegram account, she posted, “You don’t see too many pure bloods getting COVID anymore.”

I mean, that is idiotic given the objective fact that the vast majority of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

Latest CDC data by vaccine status: Unvaccinated: 451 cases per 100k Vaccinated: 134 cases per 100k Boosted: 48 cases per 100k Unvaccinated: 6.1 deaths per 100k Vaccinated: 0.5 deaths per 100k Boosted: 0.1 deaths per 100k December 20, 2021

This isn’t controversial shit. So imagine thinking that “pure bloods” are somehow avoiding the pandemic. I mean, imagine using the words “pure bloods” either ignorant of or unconcerned about its historical connotations.

In any case, even her most rabid fans couldn’t quite agree given that reality is reality, and even the deplorables have to live in it.

“You are so right! Well, except for my friend’s pure blood mom. Other than that, though ...”

A whole family of pure bloods got hit with COVID, one died. But Rogers didn’t actually see that one sister, so she’s still not wrong.

Uh, congrats?

After three months of hospital stay and rehab, I’m going to guess that blood has quite a bit of pharmaceuticals in it. So … still “pure blood”?

He better not get those lungs, not when he’ll piss them away to COVID the first chance the virus gets.

A quick Google says that yes, unvaccinated get moved down the transplant wait list. And given the dearth of available transplant organs, I’m going to guess that’s a death sentence.

The supplement called “vaccination.” Dear god, if not for yourself, for your daughter!

If hospitals are “prisons,” then why go there when sick? Stick by your principles and go to church, or stay at home pumped up full of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Live your principles.

Speaking of, I’m surprised unemployed unvaccinated nurses and doctors haven’t started a grift where they go door to door to conservative households “treating” COVID patients with their bullshit cures.

Ah yes, so strange that the unvaxxed are dying. Has to be the fault of “they,” definitely can’t be them.

The jab is a low price to pay. Getting COVID pneumonia is a high price to pay (and likely will keep paying it for years). But sure, NEVER get the thing that is the low price.

“Natural immunity” fades. And with damaged lungs, next time around could be much worse.

Always someone else’s fault.

WHAT.

“He regrets not getting the vaccine.”

What is this apostasy on a Rogers thread?

This guy got shot but the gun and bullet didn’t kill him. He died of blood loss from the hole in his body. It’s silly to blame COVID for deaths caused by things that were caused by COVID. Also, it’s someone else’s fault.

Stop going to hospitals. No one will care. Problem solved!

That’ll leave plenty of beds for those who believe in science.

"My husband recovered well other than the brain damage."

Yeah, boost everyone.

But that’s not this guy’s point. He’s claiming only the non-”pure bloods” are getting COVID.

“I know a guy who has bruised lungs and COPD and needs oxygen for at least five months, but he totally bounces back quicker.”

Not sure what conspiracy theory this blood type thing might refer to, but the medical literature doesn’t seem to find a correlation between blood type and susceptibility to COVID.

This guy saw more infections the last four weeks … which was before omicron has fully ramped up.

Why would anyone talk about “God’s perfectly designed immune system” when we literally deal with rampant disease and death because of deadly pathogens and internal mutations like cancer? We have a pretty good immune system, though it often fails, and we can help boost it with proper nutrition, exercise, sleep, and yes, vaccinations.

And really, if you truly believe it’s a bioweapon, why not take countermeasures? I will never understand that lack of logic.

Oops. No one in this thread wants to hear that, nurse.

Interesting targeting system. Go to the hospital, GOTCHA. Stay at home, GOTCHA.

“Anomaly” lol.

“What is this tiny sliver of reality intruding into my MAGA/Q bubble? I don’t know how to process this anomaly!”

WOAH CHEM TRAILS.

Yeah, the only explanation for the UNVAXXED to get a deadly virus is chem trails. What else could it be?

Ummm.

Dad is right. Good for him to try and talk sense into his Q-addled son or daughter.

Must be so frustrating. I really hope my kids don’t do this to me someday. (Not just COVID related, but anything similarly horrible.)

Ivermectin and HCQ didn’t work because they got “started too late.” That must be the reason. Only possible explanation why they wouldn’t work.

I do find it funny how they use the words “spike protein” as if it means anything. You know what that is?

Those red spikes are spike proteins. They merely allow the virus to attach itself to healthy cells to transfer its genetic material.

The spike protein is located on the outside of a coronavirus and is how SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus) enters human cells. Its location on the outside of the virus makes it so the immune system can recognize it easily. The spike protein is unique to SARS-CoV-2 – it doesn't look like other proteins your body makes. So antibodies created against the spike protein won't harm your body, they will only target coronavirus.

No, this woman doesn’t have neurological damage from these spike proteins. They’re not what causes the damage. They’re just the grappling hooks the virus uses to target our own cells.

Her neurological damage can be from oxygen deprivation or who knows what other mechanism.

All the COVID vaccines use those spike proteins to train our immune system to attack the virus. So words like “poison spike proteins” are likely used to spark fear and mistrust of the vaccine.

Regardless, this woman now is suffering severe long-haul COVID, and her husband’s life will revolve around caring for her. What a shitty way to live, when a vaccine would’ve likely avoided this fate.

So … not all evangelical church goers are stubbornly clinging to the anti-vaxx movement? Great to know!

Gives me some hope.

It’s chem trails. Or water. Probably water. Though those chem trails are mighty suspicious.

What’s interesting about a COVID test testing for COVID?

Ha ha as if Arizona’s Rogers cares about the truth.

Putting his family, friends, neighbors, and community at risk, just like Jesus wanted.

Well, that was an interesting romp through the minds of the unvaxxed deplorables. I hope your holidays are going well!

