Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 09:09 Hits: 5

Human Rights Watch says Russian authorities have “redoubled their efforts” over the past year to repress online freedoms, citing the blocking of tools used to circumvent censorship, expanding “oppressive” Internet laws, and pressure on tech companies to comply with “increasingly stifling regulations.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-internet-crackdown-redoubles/31626590.html