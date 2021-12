Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 09:43 Hits: 5

As tensions grow along the Russian-Ukrainian border, the honeymoon period of the new German government is set to be short-lived. It should use the tools it has together with the EU to push back, says Oliver Rolofs.

