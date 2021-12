Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 11:18 Hits: 5

Chen Quanguo, who oversaw the alleged repression of ethnic Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, is stepping down, according to the Chinese media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-beijing-replaces-communist-party-head-in-xinjiang/a-60258623?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf