Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 11:42 Hits: 0

As the emergence of the Omicron variant has caused a scramble for booster shots in richer nations, scientists and international organisations say tackling vaccine inequality is the only way to fight the global threat of Covid-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211225-there-aren-t-enough-vaccines-in-the-world-tackling-vaccine-inequality