Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 12:08 Hits: 0

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after a projectile killed two people in the kingdom, in the first such deaths in three years blamed on Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211225-saudi-led-coalition-launches-assault-on-yemen-in-retaliation-for-deadly-strike